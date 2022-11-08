Chile's Falabella posts Q3 net loss of $26 mln

Adds more details of result

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Falabella FALABELLA.SN on Tuesday reported a third-quarter net loss of 24.87 billion pesos ($25.7 million), down from the 183 billion peso profit seen one year ago, hit by

a decrease in margins and increases in expenses.

Its third-quarter net revenue grew 2.4% to 2.97 trillion pesos.

The company's consolidated earnings before taxes, interests, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 54.1% to 178.81 billion pesos in the quarter.

The company's results come after "a quarter that faced a high comparative base, demonstrated by the impacts of the complex global and local scenario, in addition to the economic slowdown in the region," Falabella Chief Executive Gaston Bottazzini said in a statement.

(1 dollar = 966.00 Chilean pesos by end-September)

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Fabian Cambero, Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

