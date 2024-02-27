Chile's Falabella posts ninefold profit boost in fourth quarter

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Falabella FALABELLA.SN reported a more-than-ninefold leap in net profit in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, climbing to 70.42 billion pesos ($79.6 million).

The firm's revenues dipped, however, by 5.5% from the year-ago quarter to 3.12 trillion pesos.

($1 = 884.59 Chilean pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.