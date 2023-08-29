Chile's Falabella posts 50% profit drop citing challenging environment

Adds details

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Falabella FALABELLA.SN reported on Tuesday a 50.3% plunge in its second-quarter net profit, citing a more challenging than expected environment and pledging to boost efforts to grow its profits.

Falabella, which operates department stores, supermarkets, home improvement stores, delivery and financial services, saw its profit land at 48.83 billion pesos ($61 million).

Its revenues, meanwhile, dropped 12.5% to 2.69 trillion pesos while earnings before taxes, interests, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 42.5% to 140.7 billion pesos.

"The environment has been more challenging than anticipated, so we have intensified the efforts to recover our profitability," Falabella's Chief Executive Gaston Bottazzini said in a statement.

Falabella added that it had benefited from a $108 million boost from the revaluation of its investment properties under a new accounting policy.

($1 = 802.68 pesos Chilean pesos at end-June)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

