Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chile's Falabella FALABELLA.SN reported on Tuesday a 50.3% plunge in its second-quarter net profit, landing at 48.83 billion pesos, versus a 65.12 billion peso profit a year earlier.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

