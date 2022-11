SANTIAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Workers of Chile's Escondida mine, the world's largest copper mine, decided to go on strike on November 21 and 23 due to labor demands, its No. 1 union said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.