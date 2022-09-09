US Markets
BHP

Chile's Escondida mine workers agree to suspend planned work stoppage

Contributor
Alexander Villegas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Workers at Chile's Escondida mine, the largest copper mine in the world, agreed to temporarily suspend a work stoppage planned for next week to meet with local regulators according to a document seen by Reuters.

SANTIAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Workers at Chile's Escondida mine, the largest copper mine in the world, agreed to temporarily suspend a work stoppage planned for next week to meet with local regulators according to a document seen by Reuters.

Escondida is controlled by the multinational BHP BHP.AX.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Alexander.Villegas@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9818 8538;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular