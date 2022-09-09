Chile's Escondida mine workers agree to suspend planned work stoppage

SANTIAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Workers at Chile's Escondida mine, the largest copper mine in the world, agreed to temporarily suspend a work stoppage planned for next week to meet with local regulators according to a document seen by Reuters.

Escondida is controlled by the multinational BHP BHP.AX.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Alexander.Villegas@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9818 8538;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.