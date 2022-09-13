US Markets
Chile's Escondida mine conflict unresolved, regulators inspect site

Sept 13 (Reuters) - A dispute between workers and Chile's Escondida mine, the largest copper deposit in the world, remained unresolved on Tuesday as regulators reviewed the site following safety complaints, the union said.

Union workers approved a partial strike last week and threatened a complete work stoppage over safety concerns at the mine, but agreed to postpone action pending talks with the National Labor Directorate and mining regulator Sernageomin.

In a statement, the union said commissions from both government entities began inspections at the mine, adding that "if the company does not resolve the situations, activities will be stopped."

The company that manages Escondida, controlled by BHP BHP.AX, has previously denied the union's accusations. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The company had requested mediation from the regional labor authority. According to the union the request was dismissed and the firm has not attempted direct approaches with union leadership.

The mining company and the union have faced off before, including in 2017 when workers went on strike for more than 40 days in the middle of a contract negotiation.

