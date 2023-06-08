News & Insights

Chile's Escondida copper mine conveyer belt faces pause after fire

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 08, 2023 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

Adds source on conveyer belt partial pause

SANTIAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - A conveyer belt at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest copper deposit in the world, will face a partial 100-hour pause due to a fire, an Escondida union source told Reuters on Thursday.

Australian mining group BHP BHP.AX in a statement earlier on Thursday said it had activated its emergency protocol after a fire broke out in the mine early Wednesday morning.

The union source, who was not authorized to officially talk about the incident, did not specify when the pause started, but said Laguna Seca Line 1 would remain partially offline for 100 hours due to the incident.

The company did not respond to a request for comment on the 100-hour pause.

"No workers were exposed to the event," BHP said in a statement to Reuters. "The company notified the corresponding authorities and started an investigation to determine the causes."

In a video seen by Reuters, flames were seen on a conveyer belt in the mine's operations.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Alexander VIllegas and Leslie Adler)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

