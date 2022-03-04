Chile's Empresas Copec reports nine-fold growth in 2021 net profit

Adds Q4 results

March 4 (Reuters) - Chilean industrial group Empresas Copec COPEC.SN on Friday posted a nine-fold increase in annual net profit for 2021, hitting $1.781 billion.

Copec's annual revenue was $24.787 billion, a 37.3% increase in comparison to 2020.

Copec's fourth-quarter net profit recorded a 303.6% rise year-over-year, hitting $478 million and beating the Refinitiv forecast of $303 million.

The increase was boosted by higher operating income at Arauco and Copec, higher earnings in associates, favorable exchange rate differences and lower other expenses, the company said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the fourth quarter rose 57.5% to $902 million, beating the Refinitiv forecast of $810.4 million.

Its Q4 revenues rose 44.4% year-on-year to $6.97 billion.

Copec is a major player in the world pulp market through Arauco, as well as in the fuel distribution businesses in Chile and Colombia.

The company has stakes in power generation, mining and fishing sectors.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Fabian Cambero and Noe Torres; Editing by Chris Reese and Alistair Bell)

