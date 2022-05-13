Chile's Empresas Copec Q1 net profit nearly triples

Adds more information about results

May 13 (Reuters) - Chilean industrial group Empresas Copec COPEC.SNon Friday reported its quarterly net profit nearly tripled to $619 million, boosted by higher operating income at its energy and forestry units as well as favorable exchange rate differences.

Copec's first quarter net revenue rose 36.3% to $7.299 billion, beating the Refinitiv forecast of $6.36 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization(EBITDA) for the first quarter jumped 38.5% to $959 million, substantially ahead of the Refinitiv forecast of $741.4 million.

Copec, which is a major player in the world pulp market through Arauco, also participates in the fuel distribution businesses in Chile and Colombia. In addition, the company has stakes in the power generation, mining and fishing sectors.

