Chile's Empresas Copec posts 12% jump in Q2 net profit, beats forecasts

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chilean industrial group Empresas Copec COPEC.SN on Friday posted a 12.2% increase in its second quarter net profit versus a year earlier, beating forecasts.

The company's net profit stood at $381.5 million, above Refinitiv's forecast of $366 million.

Copec's second-quarter net revenue was $7.98 billion, a 36.4% rise and beating the Refinitiv forecast of $7.02 billion.

Copec is a major player in the world pulp market through Arauco, and it also participates in the fuel distribution businesses in Chile and Colombia. The company has stakes in the power generation, mining and fishing sectors.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Noe Torres, Editing by Isabel Woodford and Cynthia Osterman)

