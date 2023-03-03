Chile's Empresas Copec flips to quarterly loss on forestry hit, forex

Recasts with quarterly results, adds detail
March 3 (Reuters) - Chilean industrial group Empresas Copec COPEC.SN on Friday posted a fourth-quarter net loss, a reversal of the year-ago quarter's strong gains due to a hit on its forestry segment and exchange rate differences.
The conglomerate, which also operates fishing and energy businesses, reported a net loss of $9 million for the last three months of 2022.
Revenues were up almost 9% from a year earlier to $7.58 billion.
Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), meanwhile, fell 25% to $679 million. The core earnings in Copec's Arauco forestry sector, as well as fishing business, slipped, while the energy business saw a boost.
Copec operates in fuel distribution businesses in Chile and Colombia, as well as holding stakes in the power, mining and fishing sectors.
It is a major world player in pulp through its forestry arm Arauco ANTCOC.UL, which warned of a $50 million hit earlier this week due to raging fires in southern Chile.
