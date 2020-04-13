Chile´s economy to shrink by 4.9% as coronavirus ravages output - poll

SANTIAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - Chile´s output is expected to shrivel by 4.9% in the second quarter as the global coronavirus outbreak continues to pummel one of South America´s most export-dependent economies, a central bank poll of analysts showed on Monday.

Growth and investment in Chile, the world's top producer of copper, had already been hobbled by months of protests over inequality that paralyzed much of the country late last year.

The poll of 52 analysts saw the central bank holding the benchmark interest rate at 0.5% for at least the next year.

