Chile's economy to return to growth in November - central bank poll

SANTIAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chile's economy is expected to grow 1% in November, its first expansion since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March, a central bank poll of analysts showed on Thursday.

Bank policymakers are expected to hold the benchmark interest rate at 0.50% - its lowest in a decade - for at least the next year, according to the poll.

Consumer prices are seen rising 0.2% in December, with inflation estimated at 2.9% over the next 11 months - within the central bank's 2%-4% target range.

