US Markets

Chile's economy to return to growth in November - central bank poll

Contributor
Dave Sherwood Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile's economy is expected to grow 1% in November, its first expansion since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March, a central bank poll of analysts showed on Thursday.

SANTIAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chile's economy is expected to grow 1% in November, its first expansion since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March, a central bank poll of analysts showed on Thursday.

Bank policymakers are expected to hold the benchmark interest rate at 0.50% - its lowest in a decade - for at least the next year, according to the poll.

Consumer prices are seen rising 0.2% in December, with inflation estimated at 2.9% over the next 11 months - within the central bank's 2%-4% target range.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Mark Potter)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    11 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular