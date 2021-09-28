Chile's economy to grow faster than expected in 2021, finance minister says

By any measure, Chile's economy has roared back in recent months, buoyed by a fast-paced vaccination campaign and a raft of stimulus measures from the government.

Cerda said the campaign had allowed most Chileans to return to normal life, further boosting economic expectations.

Growth, however, will slow markedly in 2022, Cerda said, to just 2.5%, down from a previous prediction of 2.9%.

Cerda, who presented part of the government's Public Finance Report to Congress on Monday, said domestic demand would grow just 1.7% in 2022, down from a previous estimate and markedly below a spike of 16.2% this year, he said.

Consumer prices are expected to increase 4.1% in 2021, just above the Central Bank's target range, Cerda said, while 2022 inflation is forecast at 4.4%.

The Chilean government is budgeting for an average copper price in 2022 of $4 per pound, according to the report.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Kim Coghill)

