US Markets

Chile's economy to grow faster than expected in 2021, finance minister says

Contributors
any measure Reuters
Chile's economy has roared back in recent months Reuters
buoyed by a fast-paced vaccination campaign Reuters
a raft of stimulus measures from the government. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

The Chilean economy is expected to fare better than expected in 2021, fast recouping lost ground thanks in part to the success of the nation's vaccination drive against the coronavirus, Finance Minister Rodrigo Cerda said on Monday.

By any measure, Chile's economy has roared back in recent months, buoyed by a fast-paced vaccination campaign and a raft of stimulus measures from the government.

Cerda said the campaign had allowed most Chileans to return to normal life, further boosting economic expectations.

Growth, however, will slow markedly in 2022, Cerda said, to just 2.5%, down from a previous prediction of 2.9%.

Cerda, who presented part of the government's Public Finance Report to Congress on Monday, said domestic demand would grow just 1.7% in 2022, down from a previous estimate and markedly below a spike of 16.2% this year, he said.

Consumer prices are expected to increase 4.1% in 2021, just above the Central Bank's target range, Cerda said, while 2022 inflation is forecast at 4.4%.

The Chilean government is budgeting for an average copper price in 2022 of $4 per pound, according to the report.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular