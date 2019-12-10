Chile´s economy to contract by 2.5% in Q4 2019 as protests bite - poll

SANTIAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chile's economy is expected to shrink by 2.5% in the last quarter of 2019, according to a monthly poll of analysts on Tuesday, the latest of several dire predictions following weeks of protests that have sowed chaos in the South American nation.

Analysts expect consumer prices will rise slightly by 0.2% in December, with annual inflation expected at 3.2% percent, pushing above the bank's target.

The Chilean peso, which has plunged to a historical low in recent weeks, is expected to recover slightly to 767 per dollar in the next two months.

Protests in Chile raged for weeks, leaving at least 26 dead and wreaking billions of dollars in damages to public infrastructure and private business.

The protests have simmered recently on announcements of a referendum vote on a new constitution and major social and economic reforms.

But the impact to the economy will linger through 2020, the central bank has said, prompting it to slash forecasts for growth this year and next.

Analysts believe the central bank will hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 1.75% through 2020.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by David Clarke)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.