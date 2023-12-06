Chile's economy stabilizing, cenbank chief says

Updates with additional detail

SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile's economy is stabilizing after a rocky past few months, central bank chief Rosanna Costa said on Wednesday, pointing to third-quarter growth that beat forecasts and positive IMACEC economic data for October.

The Andean nation's economy lost steam after a swift recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a rise in inflation and subsequent vigorous monetary restrictions.

Chile's economy rose 0.6% in the third quarter on an annual basis, while Chile's IMACEC economic activity index rose 0.3% in October from the previous year.

