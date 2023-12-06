News & Insights

US Markets

Chile's economy stabilizing, cenbank chief says

Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

December 06, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

Updates with additional detail

SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile's economy is stabilizing after a rocky past few months, central bank chief Rosanna Costa said on Wednesday, pointing to third-quarter growth that beat forecasts and positive IMACEC economic data for October.

The Andean nation's economy lost steam after a swift recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a rise in inflation and subsequent vigorous monetary restrictions.

Chile's economy rose 0.6% in the third quarter on an annual basis, while Chile's IMACEC economic activity index rose 0.3% in October from the previous year.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.