Chile's economy shrinks 9.1% in Q3 2020 -central bank

Dave Sherwood Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile's gross domestic product contracted 9.1% in the third quarter of 2020 compared with a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday, as the economy continued to suffer from months of coronavirus-induced stagnation.

GDP nonetheless rose 5.2% versus the second quarter, the central bank said, showing signs of a slow recovery.

The economy of the world's top copper producer has begun to revive following the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in May and June.

Growth in Chile also received a boost from the passage of a July law that allowed millions of Chileans to withdraw 10% of their pensions from the private pension system. Much of that money was immediately re-injected into the economy.

