Chile's economy shrinks 9.1% in Q3 2020 -central bank

Updates with additional details from bank release, context

SANTIAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chile's gross domestic product CLGDPQ=ECI contracted 9.1% in the third quarter of 2020 compared with a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday, as the economy continued to suffer from months of coronavirus-induced stagnation.

GDP nonetheless rose 5.2% versus the second quarter, the central bank said, showing signs of a slow recovery.

The economy of the world's top copper producer has begun to revive following the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in May and June.

Growth in Chile also received a boost from the passage of a July law that allowed millions of Chileans to withdraw 10% of their pensions from the private pension system. Much of that money was immediately re-injected into the economy.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood, editing by Louise Heavens and Andrew Heavens)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.