Chile's economy shrinks 2.3% in Q4 -central bank

March 20, 2023 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, March 20 (Reuters) - Chile's economy shrunk 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Monday.

The market expected a 1.6% drop between October and December.

Gross domestic product (GDP) also showed a 0.1% growth from the previous three months in seasonally adjusted terms, whereas economists had expected a 0.6% growth.

