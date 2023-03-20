Chile's economy shrinks 2.3% in Q4 -central bank

SANTIAGO, March 20 (Reuters) - Chile's economy shrunk 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Monday.

The market expected a 1.6% drop between October and December.

Gross domestic product (GDP) also showed a 0.1% growth from the previous three months in seasonally adjusted terms, whereas economists had expected a 0.6% growth.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.