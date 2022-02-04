Chile's economy seen growing faster than expected in 2022

Adds Finance Minister's comments

SANTIAGO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Chile's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow faster than previously expected in 2022, as strong global growth should help to lift the country's open market economy, Finance Minister Rodrigo Cerda said on Friday.

GDP is expected to grow by 3.5% in 2022 from a year earlier, compared with a prior forecast of 2.5%, Cerda said in a webcast news conference as he presented the government's fourth-quarter Public Finance Report.

"Why do we believe we're going to grow 3.5%? Firstly, because the world and therefore the international economy is going to have significant growth this year," Cerda said. "A first engine of growth has to do with the international economy that is going to boost us from abroad."

