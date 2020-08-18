Chile's economy plunges 14.1% in Q2 2020, mining remains bright spot

US Markets

Chile's gross domestic product plunged 14.1% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday, even as the country´s all-important mining industry maintained output amid the coronavirus outbreak.

SANTIAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chile's gross domestic product CLGDPQ=ECI plunged 14.1% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday, even as the country´s all-important mining industry maintained output amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The South American nation moved quickly to close its borders and shutter most non-essential businesses early in March after the pandemic struck. But cases of COVID-19 skyrocketed anyway, peaking in the second quarter and sending growth plummeting.

Mining has remained a bright spot. Though cases spiked among workers at the sprawling metals deposits across Chile´s north, the industry continued to churn out copper, growing 1.6% despite the pandemic.

The remainder of country´s economy, however, was devastated by the widespread outbreak.

"The activities most affected were personal services, commerce, transportation, construction, restaurants and hotels, manufacturing and business services," the bank said in a statement.

The bank said domestic demand fell 19.1% in the three months to June, while household consumption dropped 22.4%.

