Chile's economy plunges 14.1% in Q2 2020, mining remains bright spot

Updates with additional details from bank statement, context

SANTIAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chile's gross domestic product CLGDPQ=ECI plunged 14.1% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday, even as the country´s all-important mining industry maintained output amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The South American nation moved quickly to close its borders and shutter most non-essential businesses early in March after the pandemic struck. But cases of COVID-19 skyrocketed anyway, peaking in the second quarter and sending growth plummeting.

Mining has remained a bright spot. Though cases spiked among workers at the sprawling metals deposits across Chile´s north, the industry continued to churn out copper, growing 1.6% despite the pandemic.

The remainder of country´s economy, however, was devastated by the widespread outbreak.

"The activities most affected were personal services, commerce, transportation, construction, restaurants and hotels, manufacturing and business services," the bank said in a statement.

The bank said domestic demand fell 19.1% in the three months to June, while household consumption dropped 22.4%.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Alex Richardson and Andrea Ricci)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.