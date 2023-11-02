Chile's economy holds steady in September

Adds detail, context

SANTIAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index remained unchanged in September from the previous year, the central bank said on Thursday, coming in well above market forecasts as economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.8% decrease.

According to the central bank the result was explained by "the growth of mining and other goods, offset by the falls in services, commerce and industry."

The central bank said in a statement that the activity index was also up 0.6% when compared with the previous month.

The reading marks the third uptick for the index this year, with previous positive measurements in January and July. The economy of the Andean nation has lost steam after a swift recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a rise in inflation and subsequent vigorous monetary restrictions.

The new data arrives at a time when Chile's central bank is still focused on controling inflation. Last week, it lowered its benchmark interest rate to settle at 9.0%, as the nation's monetary authority sees inflation pressures easing.

It expects rates to fall further and end the year between 7.75% and 8%, which should help the country's economic performance, but still forecasts GDP to show in 2023 in the most optimistic scenario.

