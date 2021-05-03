Chile's economy grows 6.4% in March, beating expectations - central bank

Adds details from report, comment from central bank

SANTIAGO, May 3(Reuters) - Chile's economic activity CLACTI=ECI rose 6.4% in March from the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Monday, its biggest jump since 2018 and an early sign of green shoots in the economy of the world's top copper producer.

The bank's IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

The strong growth outpaced market expectations, suggesting an incipient economic recovery, though the promising figure was boosted by a low basis for comparison, the bank noted.

"This result was explained, in part, by the low base of comparison in March of the previous year, a period that marked the beginning of the health emergency associated with COVID-19," the bank said.

Every sector of the economy monitored by the index grew, the bank said, though the agency underscored the strong impacts of the service and commerce sectors.

The month of March marked the end of the southern hemisphere summer holiday and the start of the school year in Chile.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Chizu Nomiyama)

