Chile's economy grows 1.5% in January-c.bank

SANTIAGO, March 2 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity CLACTI=ECI rose 1.5% in January from the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Monday, once again beating expectations following months of protests in the world's top copper producer.

The bank's IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Toby Chopra)

