Chile's economy grows 0.8% in Q1 from previous quarter -central bank

May 18, 2023 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - Chile's economy grew 0.8% in the first quarter of 2023 from the previous three-month period, data from the country's central bank showed on Thursday, slightly below market consensus of a 1.0% increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the world's largest copper producer, nonetheless, shrunk 0.6% on a yearly basis, the central bank added. Economists had a median forecast of a 0.9% drop.

