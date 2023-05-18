Chile's economy grows 0.8% in Q1 from previous quarter -central bank

SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - Chile's economy grew 0.8% in the first quarter of 2023 from the previous three-month period, data from the country's central bank showed on Thursday, slightly below market consensus of a 1.0% increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the world's largest copper producer, nonetheless, shrunk 0.6% on a yearly basis, the central bank added. Economists had a median forecast of a 0.9% drop.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.