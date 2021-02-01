US Markets

Chile's economy dips again in December, hit by fall in mining, services

Contributor
Dave Sherwood Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Subsec. Prevención del Delito co

Chile's economic activity fell 0.4% in December from the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Monday, as authorities in the world's top copper producer ratcheted up health restrictions to stave off new contagions around the end-of-year holidays.

Updates with annual IMACEC, quote from central bank, additional context

SANTIAGO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity CLACTI=ECI fell 0.4% in December from the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Monday, as authorities in the world's top copper producer ratcheted up health restrictions to stave off new contagions around the end-of-year holidays.

The bank's IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

Holiday commerce remained a bright spot despite the growing restrictions, the bank said, but a fall in service activities and the critical mining sector dragged the economy down.

Chile statistics agency INE last week said copper production - the country's economic motor - had plunged 8.7% in December. Copper output had previously been little affected as mines continued to operate with increased precautions throughout the pandemic.

The IMACEC index registered an overall 6% drop in 2020, the bank said, the consequence of months of lockdowns that hobbled the South American nation's economy. The pandemic arrived in Chile in March and reached its peak in May and June.

Cases of coronavirus, however, have begun creeping up since late November, prompting authorities to once again implement restrictions and weekend lockdowns in the capital Santiago in December and January.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood, editing by Louise Heavens and Bernadette Baum)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular