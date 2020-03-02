Chile's economy beats expectations in January following protests

Adds details on mining activity, context

SANTIAGO, March 2 (Reuters) - Chile's economy expanded 1.5% in January on steady growth in mining in the world's top copper producer, the central bank said on Monday, once again proving more resilient than expected following months of protests in late 2019.

The bank's IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

Mining activity rose 2.2% in January, while non-mining growth hit 1.5%, the bank said, buoyed primarily by the service and construction sectors.

Analysts polled by the central bank in February saw economic growth struggling to hit 1% in the first quarter of 2020, as the protests and the global Coronavirus outbreak begin to rock Chile's export-oriented economy.

The stronger-than-expected results in January came after rioters late last year lit fire to buildings, looted grocery stores and destroyed public infrastructure in Santiago and elsewhere in the country.

The social unrest prompted the central bank to slash its 2020 growth forecast to under 1.5% from 2.75% to 3.75%.

Though the unrest subsided early this year following announcements of a referendum vote on a new constitution in April, episodes of violence persist and protests are expected to begin anew this month.

