Chile's economic activity up 6.8% in February, lags forecasts

SANTIAGO, April 1 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), rose 6.8% in February from the same month last year, the country's central bank said on Friday, citing strength in the service sector.

The figure showed the world's No.1 copper producer continued to recover from the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, though it was below market expectations of an 8.2% rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

"The result reflected an increase in service activities. Trade also contributed positively to the month's figure, while production of goods fell, mainly driven by the mining sector," the central bank said in a statement.

Chile's economic activity in February was also down 0.7% from a month earlier in seasonally adjusted terms, the central bank added.

The fall in the seasonally adjusted index was related to all segments tracked, the statement said.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero Writing by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman)

