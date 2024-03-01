News & Insights

Chile's economic activity up 2.5% in January, well above forecasts

March 01, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero and Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index rose 2.5% in January compared to the same month of the previous year, the central bank said on Friday, overshooting the 0.1% decrease expected by economists polled by Reuters.

According to the central bank, the increase was explained "by all sectors", with primary and secondary sectors standing out.

The non-mining Imacec presented an increase of 2.6% in twelve months.

"Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted increase in the Imacec was broad-based, mainly driven by mining, followed by services," the central bank added.

Jorge Selaive, Scotiabank Chile's chief economist, notes this increase marks a significant milestone, with the economy regaining its activity level after two years.

The Monthly Economic Activity Indicator (Imacec), which represents about 90% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the South American country was also up 1.7% from the previous month.

To mitigate the inflationary impacts of the rapid post-pandemic recovery, the central bank has been elevating the key interest rate its technical maximum.

