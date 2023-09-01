Chile's economic activity rises for first time in 6 months

Adds economist comment in paragraphs 5-6, government GDP forecast in final paragraph

SANTIAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index rose 1.8% in July from the previous year, the central bank said on Friday, surprising to the upside as economists polled by Reuters expected a smaller 0.9% increase.

That broke a streak of five consecutive months of falling activity in the world's top copper producer on a yearly basis, and was only the third time the indicator came in positive territory in the past 12 months.

Chile's economy had a rapid post-pandemic recovery, which led to high inflation and subsequent aggressive monetary tightening, lowering growth.

In late July, however, its central bank became one of the first in Latin America to cut interest rates as inflation cooled down, slashing its key rate by 100 basis points to 10.25% and forecasting it to end the year between 7.75% and 8%.

"The Chilean economy remains under severe pressure, but we still believe growth will strengthen gradually in the coming quarters," Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief economist for Latin America, Andres Abadia, said in a note to clients.

"This outlook, however, continues to hinge on the central bank cutting rates further at upcoming meetings," Abadia said.

The central bank added on Friday that the IMACEC index - which is a close proxy of gross domestic product, accounting for roughly 90% of the Andean country's GDP - was also up 0.3% when compared with the previous month.

The year-on-year growth was driven by services - in particular education - and goods production, the central bank said. On a monthly basis, it added, most of the components surveyed contributed to the positive performance.

Chile's government currently forecasts GDP to grow 0.2% in 2023, down from a previous estimate of 0.3%, amid falling internal demand.

