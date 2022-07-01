Chile's economic activity index up 6.4% in May, above forecasts

Adds details, context

SANTIAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), rose 6.4% in May from the same month last year, the country's central bank said on Friday.

That was above market expectations of a 4.7% rise, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The rise was explained mainly by an 11.9% increase in services activity, the central bank said in a statement, while goods production rose 1.6%, boosted by the manufacturing sector.

Despite the increase on a yearly basis, Chile's economic activity in May decelerated from the previous month, with a 0.1% drop in seasonally adjusted terms, according to the central bank.

The monthly decrease came on the back of most sectors comprising the IMACEC index, with the mining industry helping to offset such a drop in the world's largest copper producer as it rose 0.7% from the previous month.

The Andean country's central bank has been increasing interest rates as it looks to rein in high inflation. Last month, it hiked its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to 9.0% and suggested more increases were coming.

