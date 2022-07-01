US Markets

Chile's economic activity index up 6.4% in May, above forecasts

Natalia Ramos Reuters
Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), rose 6.4% in May from the same month last year, the country's central bank said on Friday.

That was above market expectations of a 4.7% rise, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

