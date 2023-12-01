Chile's economic activity index up 0.3% in October

Adds details from press release in paragraphs 3,4 and 5

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index rose 0.3% in October from the previous year, the central bank said on Friday, slightly below forecasts.

Economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.4% increase.

According to the central bank, the result was explained by a slight increase in "the manufacturing and service sector, but partly offset by the decline in mining".

The annual reading marks the fourth uptick for the index this year, with previous positive measurements in January, July and September. The economy of the Andean nation has lost steam after a swift recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a rise in inflation and subsequent vigorous monetary restrictions.

IMACEC, a close proxy of gross domestic product, was down 0.1% when compared with the previous month, the central bank said.

The non-mining IMACEC grew by 1.0% in twelve months. Meanwhile, the mining industry of the world's largest copper producer has had a weak performance in recent months, largely due to the operational problems of state-owned giant Codelco.

