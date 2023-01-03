Chile's economic activity index down 2.5% in November

Adds details, context

SANTIAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), fell 2.5% in November from the same month last year, dragged down by a drop in trade and manufacturing activities, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The result was the third consecutive drop for the index, which accounts for nearly 90% of the South American country's GDP.

When compared with the previous month, the IMACEC index fell 0.8%, also pressured by a drop in mining figures.

Chile is the world's largest copper producer, but output of the red metal slipped 5.5% in November from a year earlier while revenue from copper exports dropped 28%, according to data released in late 2022.

The Andean country's central bank expects GDP to have grown by 2.4% in 2022 but to contract between 0.75% and 1.75% this year as Chile faces an economic slowdown after a rapid post-pandemic recovery.

