US Markets

Chile's economic activity index down 2.5% in November

Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

January 03, 2023 — 07:02 am EST

Written by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

SANTIAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), fell 2.5% in November from the same month last year, dragged down by a drop in trade and manufacturing activities, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The result was the third consecutive drop for the index, which accounts for nearly 90% of the South American country's GDP.

When compared with the previous month, the IMACEC index fell 0.8%, also pressured by a drop in mining figures.

Chile is the world's largest copper producer, but output of the red metal slipped 5.5% in November from a year earlier while revenue from copper exports dropped 28%, according to data released in late 2022.

The Andean country's central bank expects GDP to have grown by 2.4% in 2022 but to contract between 0.75% and 1.75% this year as Chile faces an economic slowdown after a rapid post-pandemic recovery.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Potter)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.