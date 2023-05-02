Chile's economic activity index down 2.1% in March vs year earlier

SANTIAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), dropped 2.1% in March from the same month last year, the central bank said on Tuesday.

When compared with the previous month, the IMACEC index fell 0.1%, the central bank added.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

