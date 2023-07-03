Chile's economic activity index down 2% in May

Adds central bank and economic details, paragraphs 2-5

SANTIAGO, July 3 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity index fell for the fourth consecutive month in May, the central bank said on Monday, underscoring the economic headwinds faced by the world's largest producer of copper amid high interest rates.

"The annual change in the IMACEC index was explained by a drop in mining and, to a lesser extent, in trade," the central bank said in a statement.

Previous indicators released by the Andean country's statistics agency had already pointed to a decline in mining output, with copper production having dropped 14% in May from a year ago.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo)

