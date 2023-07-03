News & Insights

Chile's economic activity index down 2% in May

July 03, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, July 3 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity index fell for the fourth consecutive month in May, the central bank said on Monday, underscoring the economic headwinds faced by the world's largest producer of copper amid high interest rates.

"The annual change in the IMACEC index was explained by a drop in mining and, to a lesser extent, in trade," the central bank said in a statement.

Previous indicators released by the Andean country's statistics agency had already pointed to a decline in mining output, with copper production having dropped 14% in May from a year ago.

