Chile's economic activity index down 2% in May

SANTIAGO, July 3 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), dropped 2% in May from the same month last year, the central bank said on Monday.

When compared with the previous month, the bank added, economic activity in the world's largest producer of copper was down 0.5%.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.