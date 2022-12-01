Chile's economic activity index down 1.2% in October

SANTIAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), dropped 1.2% in October from the same month last year, the central bank said on Thursday.

That was in line with market expectations, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

When compared with the previous month, the IMACEC index rose 0.5%.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.