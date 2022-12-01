US Markets

Chile's economic activity index down 1.2% in October

Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

December 01, 2022 — 06:32 am EST

Written by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), dropped 1.2% in October from the same month last year, the central bank said on Thursday.

That was in line with market expectations, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

When compared with the previous month, the IMACEC index rose 0.5%.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.