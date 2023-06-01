News & Insights

Chile's economic activity index down 1.1% in April vs year earlier

June 01, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), dropped 1.1% in April from the same month last year, the central bank said on Thursday, broadly in line with expectations of a 1.2% fall in a Reuters poll of economists.

When compared with the previous month, the IMACEC index showed no change, the central bank added.

