Chile's economic activity index down 1% in December

SANTIAGO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), dropped 1.0% in December from the same month last year, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 2.5% fall on a yearly basis. When compared with the previous month, the IMACEC index rose 0.4%, the central bank added.

