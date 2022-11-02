Chile's economic activity index down 0.4% in September

Adds details

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), dropped 0.4% in September from the same month last year, the central bank said on Wednesday.

This was the first drop in economic activity since February 2021, when the economy experienced a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drop in activity still outperformed expectations, as a Reuters poll of economists predicted a 1.3% drop.

In a press release, Chile's central bank said Wednesday's numbers "are explained by a drop in commerce and the manufacturing industry, an effect partially compensated by services."

In seasonally adjusted terms, the central bank said activity rose 0.2% compared to August, due to "performance of services."

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Alexander Villegas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

