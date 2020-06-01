Chile's economic activity in April posts "historic drop" -finance minister

Updates with additional figures, quote from finance minister, context

SANTIAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity CLACTI=ECIplunged 14.1% in April from the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Monday, the steepest drop in at least 34 years as the world´s top copper producer reels from the impacts of the coronavirus.

The bank's IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

"This is an historic drop of a magnitude that we had not registered since this index was created," Finance Minister Ignacio Briones told reporters following the data release.

Non-mining related activity plunged an unprecedented 15.5%, as the service and trade, construction and manufacturing sectors were all hammered by measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the central bank said in a statement accompanying the output figures.

Mining output, however, held its own, slipping just 0.1% in April as many of Chile´s sprawling copper mines maintained production by reducing staff, drawing on reserves and implementing strict sanitary measures at work sites.

Chile, once among Latin America´s most stable economies, is now in the throes of the pandemic, reporting nearly 100,000 total coronavirus cases and more than 1,000 deaths.

The country´s economic woes are widely expected to worsen in May. The number of new cases emerging daily has quadrupled in the past month, to upwards of 4,000 per day, bringing the country´s healthcare system to the point of collapse.

Economists anticipate a sharp contraction of Chile´s gross domestic product in 2020 and unemployment - already at a 10- year high - is expected to hit the double-digits by year´s end.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Additional reporting by Natalia Ramos and Fabian Cambero; editing by Louise Heavens and Andrea Ricci)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.