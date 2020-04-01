Chile's economic activity grew 2.7% in February - central bank

Adds mining and non mining activity, context

SANTIAGO, April 1 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity CLACTI=ECI grew 2.7% in February from a year ago, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank's IMACEC economic activity index rose 0.6% from the previous month, as the country bounced back from five months of mass protests.

Mining activity increased 2.2% from the previous month while non-mining activity increased 0.4%, driven by growth in the manufacturing and construction sectors.

The Imacec figures are expected to take a significant downturn in March amid the spread of the new coronavirus in Chile, which has seen schools and shops shuttered and quarantines and curfews announced in large parts of the country.

The index encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

