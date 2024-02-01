News & Insights

US Markets

Chile's economic activity frustrates estimates with December drop

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

February 01, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

SANTIAGO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity disappointed markets and frustrated government officials in December, posting a surprising drop on a yearly basis even after the local finance minister assured that last year's recession had been left behind.

The IMACEC economic activity index fell 1.0% in December when compared to the same period of the previous year, the central bank said on Thursday, below all estimates in a Reuters poll of economists whose median forecast was a 0.7% increase.

Economic activity in the world's largest copper producer was also down 1.1% from the previous month.

The result contradicted projections from Finance Minister Mario Marcel, who said last week the IMACEC report for December could confirm the end of a recession as he reinforced an estimate of 2.5% economic growth for 2024.

Chile faced a sharp economic downturn in 2023 after a rapid post-pandemic recovery. The economy struggled while inflation soared, leading the central bank to hike interest rates which it has now began cutting as inflation cooled.

The year-on-year economic activity drop in December was driven by lower goods production and commerce activity, which were partially offset by an increase in service activity, the central bank said.

On a sequential basis, it added, a drop in mining activity weighed on the broader reading.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.