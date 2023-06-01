Chile's economic activity falls for 3rd straight month in April

Recasts throughout

SANTIAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity index slipped for the third-straight month in April, data from the central bank showed on Thursday, triggering renewed calls for interest rate cuts as the world's largest copper producer faces economic headwinds.

The IMACEC index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), dropped 1.1% in April from the same month last year, adding to other negative indicators that this week showed copper production and manufacturing output falling.

Chile's economy has been grappling to regain steam after a rapid post-pandemic recovery, which led to high inflation and subsequent aggressive monetary tightening with benchmark rates currently at a cycle-high of 11.25%.

"The economy continues to struggle," Pantheon Macroeconomics economist Andres Abadia said. "We still believe that growth will gather strength gradually in the coming quarters...but this outlook hinges on the central bank starting rate cuts in Q3."

The drop in the index, which accounts for roughly 90% of the Andean country's GDP, was driven by decreases in commerce and industry, which were down 7.7% and 2.5% respectively, the central bank said.

The IMACEC fall on a yearly basis was already expected by market participants, with a Reuters poll of economists pointing to a median forecast of a 1.2% fall, slightly worse than the actual result.

When compared with the previous month, the central bank added, the IMACEC index showed no change.

But economists were still disappointed.

"The IMACEC shows a significant worsening in non-mining activity," said Jorge Selaive, chief economist of Scotiabank Chile. "It will be difficult to have positive GDP growth in 2023."

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan and Sharon Singleton)

