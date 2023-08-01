Chile's economic activity down for 5th straight month in June

Adds context, economists' comments

SANTIAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity index dropped for the fifth month in a row in June, central bank data showed on Tuesday, underscoring some weakness in the world's largest copper producer just as the monetary authority starts cutting interest rates.

The IMACEC index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), was down 1% in June from the same month last year, the central bank said, extending its negative streak started in February.

When compared with the previous month, however, the Chilean economy performed slightly better, with a 0.5% increase, the central bank added.

The yearly drop was driven by lower trade and industrial activity, the bank said, while on a monthly basis the economy was supported by the mining sector.

"All in all, this was a poor report," Pantheon Macroeconomics economist Andres Abadia said. "The economy had a poor second quarter; assuming no revisions, GDP fell 1.3% year-over-year in the second quarter."

The fresh data comes as the central bank last week cut its benchmark interest rate by a larger-than-expected 100 basis points to 10.25%, as inflation cools down and economic growth stutters.

Chile's economy had a rapid post-pandemic recovery, which led to high inflation and subsequent aggressive monetary tightening.

"If we're right about sluggish growth in H2, the central bank will continue to cut rates sharply in the near term," Pantheon's Abadia said.

Economists at Scotiabank noted the year-on-year drop of the IMACEC index was the ninth in 10 months, "a result that is clearly supportive of the central bank's 100 bps rate cut on Friday."

Chile's central bank currently forecasts GDP to grow as much as 0.25% this year, but set the lower-end of its estimate at a 0.5% drop. The government, meanwhile, sees the economy rising 0.2% in 2023.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo)

