Chile's economic activity down 10.7% in July, better than expectations

Aislinn Laing Reuters
SANTIAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity CLACTI=ECI was down 10.7% in July from the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Tuesday, an improvement on the 12.5% drop expected by the market as the Latin nation seeks to rally from the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank's IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

