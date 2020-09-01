Chile's economic activity down 10.7% in July, better than expectations

By Aislinn Laing

SANTIAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity CLACTI=ECI was down 10.7% in July from the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Tuesday, an improvement on the 12.5% drop expected by the market as the Latin nation seeks to rally from the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank's IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

(Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((aislinn.laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 98188538))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.