Chile's economic activity back in negative territory in August

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

October 02, 2023 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index slipped 0.9% in August from the previous year, the central bank said on Monday, coming in well below market forecasts as economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.1% increase.

The reading represents the index's tenth drop in the last 12 months, as the Andean country's economy stutters following a rapid post-pandemic recovery, which led to a surge in inflation and subsequent aggressive monetary tightening.

IMACEC is a close proxy of Chile's gross domestic product, accounting for roughly 90% of the nation's GDP.

According to the central bank, "the year-on-year result was explained by a drop in services, partially offset by goods production."

It added in a statement that IMACEC was also down 0.5% when compared with the previous month.

The fresh data comes as Chile's central bank now drives a monetary easing cycle as inflation cooled down, having lowered its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points in July and 75 basis points in September to its current 9.5%.

It expects rates to fall further and end the year between 7.75% and 8%, which should help the country's economic performance, but still forecasts GDP to show in 2023 in the most optimistic scenario.

Chile is the world's largest copper producer.

