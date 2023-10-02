Chile's economic activity back in negative territory in August

Adds details, context

SANTIAGO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Chile's IMACEC economic activity index slipped 0.9% in August from the previous year, the central bank said on Monday, coming in well below market forecasts as economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.1% increase.

The reading represents the index's tenth drop in the last 12 months, as the Andean country's economy stutters following a rapid post-pandemic recovery, which led to a surge in inflation and subsequent aggressive monetary tightening.

IMACEC is a close proxy of Chile's gross domestic product, accounting for roughly 90% of the nation's GDP.

According to the central bank, "the year-on-year result was explained by a drop in services, partially offset by goods production."

It added in a statement that IMACEC was also down 0.5% when compared with the previous month.

The fresh data comes as Chile's central bank now drives a monetary easing cycle as inflation cooled down, having lowered its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points in July and 75 basis points in September to its current 9.5%.

It expects rates to fall further and end the year between 7.75% and 8%, which should help the country's economic performance, but still forecasts GDP to show in 2023 in the most optimistic scenario.

Chile is the world's largest copper producer.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.