Chile's differing interest rates approach vs US hits local currency -official

August 07, 2023 — 12:21 pm EDT

SANTIAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Diverging monetary policy approaches between Chile and the United States produces a weaker peso currency, Chilean Finance Minister Mario Marcel said on Monday.

Chile last week cut its interest rate to 10.25%, while the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates at the end of July and could raise rates again in September.

