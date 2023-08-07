Chile's differing interest rates approach vs US hits local currency -official

SANTIAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Diverging monetary policy approaches between Chile and the United States produces a weaker peso currency, Chilean Finance Minister Mario Marcel said on Monday.

Chile last week cut its interest rate to 10.25%, while the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates at the end of July and could raise rates again in September.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

