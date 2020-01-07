Chile's December exports rise slightly, copper down -central bank

Contributor
Dave Sherwood Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chile's export revenue crept up 1.3% to $6.64 billion in December, the central bank said on Tuesday, even as the value of copper shipments slipped in the world's top producer of the red metal.

By Dave Sherwood

SANTIAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chile's export revenue crept up 1.3% to $6.64 billion in December, the central bank said on Tuesday, even as the value of copper shipments slipped in the world's top producer of the red metal.

December exports of copper fell 2.7% to $3.45 billion. Chile's total copper exports for 2019 dropped 8.2% to $33.401 billion in 2019, as lower prices weighed on the South American nation's key economic driver.

Chile's trade balance in December hit $1.46 billion, as imports fell sharply in December to $5.18 billion, the bank said.

The muted results were nonetheless better than anticipated by the market following nearly two months of unrest.

Violent protests, riots, arson and looting over inequality and social injustices since October have led to at least 27 deaths and billions in losses to private businesses and public infrastructure.

The unrest prompted the central bank last week to slash forecasts for growth, investment and demand through 2020.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Fabian Cambero)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More